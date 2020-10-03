1/
Stephen David Aubrey
, 72, of Lexington, passed away September 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walton and Florence Aubrey, and his older brother, Ronald Aubrey. He is survived by his sister Evelyn Case and her husband Walter, his brother Jeffrey Aubrey, his sister-in-law Julia Aubrey, and many nieces and nephews. Stephen graduated from Bryan Station Sr. High School and attended UK. After serving in the Marines in Vietnam, he attended the Cincinnati Art Academy. He retired from the Fayette County Property Valuation Administration. The family requests that those who loved him share their thoughts, memories, and pictures on his tribute wall at CareCremationService.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 3, 2020.
