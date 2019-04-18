Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
DROSICK Stephen Raymond, 66, husband of Debbie Magruder Drosick, died April 15, 2019 at the UK Medical Center. Born June 4, 1952 in Welch, WV, he was the son of the late John R. and Margie Zelesky Drosick. Mr. Drosick was a LFUCG engineer, and an active member of Holy Spirit Parish Newman Center. He enjoyed gardening and listening to the Beach Boys, but mostly will be remembered for cherishing his grandsons. Survivors other than his wife include two daughters, Stephenie (Bobby) Haden and Christina (Eric) Chumley; two sons, Kenny Taylor and Seth (Cortney) Taylor; and four grandsons, Connor, Carson, Maxx, and Grayson. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 12:10 pm Tuesday, April 23, at the Holy Spirit Parish Newman Center, 320 Rose Lane, Lexington, KY by Father Steve Roberts. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 am 11:30 am on Tuesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Road.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 18, 2019
