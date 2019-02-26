|
|
|
Stephen Howard, 69, husband of Melanie Howard of Union Mill Road died on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Stephen was born on November 8, 2018 in Jessamine County to the late Mason Howard and Emma Lee Hulett Rutherford. Besides his wife he is survived by one son Shane (Mariah) Strout and two daughters Shajna Howard Goodlett and Tammy Howard. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Riverview Baptist Church with Pastor Ronnie Willoughby officiating. Betts & West Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More