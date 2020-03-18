|
GIFFORD Stephen Howard, 60, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Steve was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, mentor and friend to many. His life was a living testimony to the redeeming power of God's love and grace. Steve was a passionate basketball player, fan and coach throughout his life. After graduating from Asbury University and Asbury Seminary he was the minister of Somers Point United Methodist Church in Somers Point, New Jersey for 7 years and of Lamberts Chapel United Methodist Church in Lancaster Kentucky for 8 years. He also was a beloved teacher at Lexington Christian Academy for nineteen years. Steve was preceded in death by his son Peter. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Gifford, his son, Tommy Gifford, his daughter, Maria (Logan) Shaftner, his grandson, Domenick, his parents, Howard and Sandy Gifford, his brothers, David and Danny and his sister, Sue. A GoFundMe account has been set up for donations to the Gifford family. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Friday, March 20, 2020 at Tates Creek Presbyterian Church, 3900 Rapid Run Rd., Lexington, KY and the funeral will follow at 7:00pm. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 18, 2020