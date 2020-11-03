Stephen Lee Cooper, Sr. 72, husband of Ruby Cooper, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born in Woodford County on October 9, 1948 to the Late Elmer D and Stella Hall Cooper. He was a groundskeeper for Hillenmeyer for many years. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a son, David Allen Cooper, siblings, Jerry Cooper, Alice Wooldridge, Elsie Shields, Norma Shields, Linda Combs, granddaughter, Ruby Jean Cooper. Stephen will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Ruby Brooks Cooper, children, Stephen Lee Cooper, Jr., Versailles, Katherine Lavonne Cooper (Chris) Pack, Lexington, Christopher Lee Cooper, Versailles, siblings, Darlene (Clinton) Tupts, Millville, Virginia Gayle (David) Miller, Versailles, Elmer D. (Melinda) Cooper, Lexington, Pamela Cooper, Lexington, grandchildren, Stevie Cooper, III, Laura Hoard, Sabrina Cooper, Bailey Hoard, and Faith Ann Cooper. Honoring Steve's wishes, the family has decided to not hold services. Memorial contributions are suggested to The American Diabetes Association
, Memorial Donation, PO Box 21903, Lexington, KY 40522. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Stephen's tribute wall at WWW. BlackburnandWard.com