I am so sorry to hear this. Steve was a very sweet person. Prayers for his family and friends for comfort.
Sonya Spoon
Friend
May 11, 2020
I was a classmate of Steves at Taylor County, he was very nice and funny. I always enjoyed being around Steve and will always remember him as being kind, positive and fun to be around. My thoughts and prayers to his family, I know he will be missed.
David Carter
Friend
May 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of Steve's passing. Praying for God's loving arms to surround each of you, now & in the day's ahead.
Vickie Malone
Classmate
