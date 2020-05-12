Stephen Lewis "Mouse" Wise
1956 - 2020
63, died May 9, 2020. Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
May 12, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. Steve was a very sweet person. Prayers for his family and friends for comfort.
Sonya Spoon
Friend
May 11, 2020
I was a classmate of Steves at Taylor County, he was very nice and funny. I always enjoyed being around Steve and will always remember him as being kind, positive and fun to be around. My thoughts and prayers to his family, I know he will be missed.
David Carter
Friend
May 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of Steve's passing. Praying for God's loving arms to surround each of you, now & in the day's ahead.
Vickie Malone
Classmate
