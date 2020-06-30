Stephen Michael Clark, 44, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Jessamine. Michael was the loving son of Stevie Ray Clark and Donna Carter Herrington. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on October 7, 1975. In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Amy Renee Thacker Clark, and two daughters, Makayla Faith Clark and Kendall Grace Clark, and a sister, Ashley Forester. Private Services will be Wednesday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Cosmo Compton officiating. Bearers will be Nicholas Curry, Brian Denger, Matthew Thompson, William Rogers, Brandon Rogers, Troy Rogers, Hubert Berryman, and Derrick Gross. Visitation will be prior to the services on Wednesday. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 30, 2020.