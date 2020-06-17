Stephen Moberly

Stephen Lee Moberly, 63, husband of Wanda Moberly, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born March 17, 1957 in Lexington, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Damon Sales and Theda Bara Moberly. Stephen was a graduate of Scott County High School. On September 24, 1994 Stephen married the love of his life, Wanda Lane on the family farm at Elkhorn Creek. Stephen was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He loved bluegrass music. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his only brother, Gary Moberly. Stephen will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Wanda Moberly, Midway, daughter, Leann (Dave) Woolums, Georgetown, son, Travis Miller, Lexington, sister, Billie Gail Moberly, Midway, grandchildren, Alyssa and Drew Woolums, Georgetown and Jade Miller, Lexington. Celebration of Life Service is planned for Friday, June 19, 2020 from 3 -6 pm at his home on South Elkhorn Creek in Midway. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US 62 East, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Family and friends are encourages to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Stephen’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 17, 2020.