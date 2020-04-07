|
Stephen Wayne Watkins, 68, husband of Thelma Teater Watkins whom he married on April 30, 1977, died, Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home on Danville Road. Stephen graduated from Rogers High School, Newport, Rhode Island, studied Architectural Engineering in Boston, MA, served in the US Air Force1972-1976 as a Procurement Specialist, Seymour-Johnson AFB, Goldsboro, Nc. He was a retired employee of 34 years of the US Postal Service in Nicholasville, Kentucky where he worked as a Rural Mail Carrier. He worked for the Jessamine County Board of Education as a school bus driver for five years, farmed and raised cattle for more than 30 years, coached basketball, baseball and soccer for many years and enjoyed playing golf and fishing. He was very Devoted to his faith. Served as Sacristan at St. Luke Catholic Church for 15 years at the 7:30 AM Mass. He also volunteered in many other capacities. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and a member of American Legion. He loved his family, always willing to help someone, and had many friends in the community. Stephen was born on August 17, 1951 in Newport, Rhode Island, to the late Donald Watkins and the late Marjorie Woehrle. Survivors include a son, Stephen (Erica) Watkins, Windham, Maine, a daughter, Amber Watkins (Joe) Bruner, Nicholasville, Kentucky, four grandchildren, Alyssa Watkins and Chiara Watkins of Port Orchard, Washington and Abigail Bruner and Samuel Bruner of Nicholasville, Kentucky, brothers, Charles Allen Burke, Cheshire, Connecticut, Donnie Watkins and Robbie (Deb) Watkins of Newport, Rhode Island, Joey Woehrle, Saginaw, Texas and Eddie Woehrle, Winter Springs, Florida and a sister, Hazel Lynn Mirakian, Eagan, Minnesota, numerous nieces, nephews, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Watkins, Newport, RI and two sisters-in-laws, Martha Watkins, Newport, RI and Carol Burke, Wallingford, CT. Private services will be Wednesday at St. Luke Catholic Church with Father John Motiarty officiating. Drive-by visitation will be 1-5:00 PM, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Bearers will be Joe Bruner, Greg Teater, Jason Cissell, Randy Mastin, Matt Young and Stephen Watkins, Honorary Bearers will be Bradley Teater, Jay Buffin, Larry Lewis, Lawrence Riley, Kenny Willett and Steve’s brothers. Donations are suggested to St. Luke Catholic Church, 304 South Main Street, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 7, 2020