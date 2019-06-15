BING Steve, age 72, Frankfort, KY, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. The son of the late Sidney and Betty Bing, Steve grew up in Frankfort, KY, graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Kentucky in 1969, and earned a law degree from the University of Louisville. Steve began his career in the budget offices of Governors Louie Nunn and Wendell Ford. In 1972, he joined the University of Louisville where he would rise to Vice President and ultimately serve the University for nearly three decades in its administration and on its Board of Trustees. Steve led significant fundraising and development efforts for the University's physical campus, athletic programs, and hospital. Steve went on to hold executive positions in the private sector including President of I.C.H. Corporation; Managing Partner of Prosperitas Investment Partners; and Senior Vice President of National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative in Northern Virginia. Steve more recently returned to his hometown of Frankfort, where he lobbied on behalf of many state health initiatives. Always a tireless worker, he served on civic and charitable boards and supported various causes too numerous to list. A master storyteller, Steve reveled in sharing his life experiences and reconnecting with the people he met along the way. He will be remembered for his selfless commitment to his beloved family and friends. Steve is survived by his wife of 24 years, Julie; sons Derek (Rebekah) and Ethan (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Sidney, Emily Charles, Anne Bradley, Barclay, Talbot, and Brooks; and sister Barbara (Stuart Pliner). A connoisseur of ski towns and beach communities, he will be missed by the musicians, bartenders, artists and strangers with whom he connected as though they were lifelong friends. A service celebrating Steve's life will be held at a later date. Steve's family humbly suggests that, in lieu of flowers, you consider donating to a cause important to you or simply enjoying some beach music while sharing a funny story with someone you love. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary