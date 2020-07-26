1/2
Steve Brennan
1952 - 2020
BRENNAN Steve, of Lexington, KY, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born November 17, 1952 in Greencastle, IN to Betty and Fred Brennan. After high school, he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy, and enlisted in the US Air Force, where he served four years in CA. Upon discharge, he graduated from Indiana State University with a degree in marketing. He spent the last 39 years in Lexington, KY, where he was a beloved member of Gardenside Christian Church. He served as an elder, deacon, youth sponsor, and most recently as a volunteer with Room in the Inn's ministry for homeless men. His grandkids were his life; he enjoyed camping, overnight visits, and frequent outdoor adventures with them and they sure adored their Papaw. He was preceded in death by his father, and is lovingly remembered by his mother; his wife of 48 years; son, Adrian, and his children, Dakota and Dalton; daughter, Kristen (Ben) Forman, and their children, Zeke and Bowen; daughter, Lindsey (Jeremy) Stich, and their children, Adleigh, Brielle, Brennan, Alden, and Ari Kate; brother, Mike (Jamie); sisters Cheryl and Lisa; several nieces and nephews; as well as his beloved dogs Boomer and Gordy. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM 1:30 PM at Gardenside Christian Church on Friday, July 31, 2020 with burial at 2:30 PM at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Road is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Gardenside Christian Church
JUL
31
Burial
02:30 PM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
