Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Cap Anderson Cemetery
Brandenburg, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve L. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAMS Steve L., 60, husband of Tamara C. Williams for 23 years, passed away Fri, Nov. 8, 2019 at his home. A native of Lexington, he was a son of Herman Williams, Lexington, and the late Ann Crawford Gumm. Steve was a graduate and All-State offensive lineman from Lafayette High School. He went on to the University of Kentucky from 1979-82 and was a 3 year starter for the Wildcats. Upon finishing his playing time at UK, he was signed by the Dallas Cowboys and after leaving Dallas he went on to work at Walgreens until 2017. His hobbies were playing golf and scuba diving with his wife, both of whom are dive masters. Besides his wife and father, he is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Branham, Richmond; 2 sisters, Linda Wiley, Versailles and Lecia Pietrzak, Lancaster; and 3 nephews, Bobby Pietrzak, and Jeremy and Brian Wiley. Funeral services will be 7:30 pm Thurs, Nov. 14, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by the Rev. Mark Bishop. Visitation will be from 4 pm until service time. Burial will take place Fri, Nov. 15 at 2 pm at Cap Anderson Cemetery in Brandenburg, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -