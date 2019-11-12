|
WILLIAMS Steve L., 60, husband of Tamara C. Williams for 23 years, passed away Fri, Nov. 8, 2019 at his home. A native of Lexington, he was a son of Herman Williams, Lexington, and the late Ann Crawford Gumm. Steve was a graduate and All-State offensive lineman from Lafayette High School. He went on to the University of Kentucky from 1979-82 and was a 3 year starter for the Wildcats. Upon finishing his playing time at UK, he was signed by the Dallas Cowboys and after leaving Dallas he went on to work at Walgreens until 2017. His hobbies were playing golf and scuba diving with his wife, both of whom are dive masters. Besides his wife and father, he is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Branham, Richmond; 2 sisters, Linda Wiley, Versailles and Lecia Pietrzak, Lancaster; and 3 nephews, Bobby Pietrzak, and Jeremy and Brian Wiley. Funeral services will be 7:30 pm Thurs, Nov. 14, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by the Rev. Mark Bishop. Visitation will be from 4 pm until service time. Burial will take place Fri, Nov. 15 at 2 pm at Cap Anderson Cemetery in Brandenburg, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 12, 2019