BRINKER Steven, 48, of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly of West Union, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Lexington. Steven is survived by his parents, Harry "Hank" and Pat (Andes) Brinker of West Union; sister, Cheryl Brinker of Buffalo, New York; brothers, Scott Brinker of Frankfort, Kentucky and Jason (Angela) Brinker of West Union; nieces, Brooklyn, Kia, Michaela and Baylee Brinker; nephews, Matthew and Ben Haid, and Carson and Ian Brinker, and many cousins and friends near and far. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steven's name to the Humane Society of Adams County, P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693. Visitation is from 10 am 12 noon on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon. Steven will be cremated and his ashes scattered at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will also be held in Lexington at a later date. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.