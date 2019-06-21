|
Steven W. Fields, died 06/18/2019 after a brief illness in his home in Lexington, Ky. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Dianne Fields, his Mother, Lois Fields, Siblings, Sherry Acuff and Greg Fields, and many nieces,nephews,and friends. Steve worked many areas in his life primarily a restaurateur and owner operator of Diamond Portrait Studios for many years. There will be an invitational memorial held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to aspca.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 21, 2019