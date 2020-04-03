|
Steven G. Sharon, 71, husband to Deneen Sharon, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born in Paris, Kentucky on May 3, 1948 to the late Ori Thomas "Bud" and Jane Shelburn Sharon. Steven attended Gano Baptist Church, enjoyed woodcrafting, and loved Corvettes. Along with his wife, Deneen, he is survived by three children, Kerry Shae Sharon (Shelly) of Amarillo, Texas, Holly Sharon of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Heather Keaton (D.J.) of Lexington, Kentucky; grandchildren, Rodney Sharon, Miranda Sharon, Mackenzie Sharon, Vontashia Sharon, Xavier Keaton, Ethan Keaton, and Steven Sharon; and 3 great grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 virus restrictions, private services will be held for his family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 3, 2020