Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Sharon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven G. Sharon

Send Flowers
Steven G. Sharon Obituary
Steven G. Sharon, 71, husband to Deneen Sharon, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born in Paris, Kentucky on May 3, 1948 to the late Ori Thomas "Bud" and Jane Shelburn Sharon. Steven attended Gano Baptist Church, enjoyed woodcrafting, and loved Corvettes. Along with his wife, Deneen, he is survived by three children, Kerry Shae Sharon (Shelly) of Amarillo, Texas, Holly Sharon of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Heather Keaton (D.J.) of Lexington, Kentucky; grandchildren, Rodney Sharon, Miranda Sharon, Mackenzie Sharon, Vontashia Sharon, Xavier Keaton, Ethan Keaton, and Steven Sharon; and 3 great grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 virus restrictions, private services will be held for his family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -