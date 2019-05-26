LENOX, Steven Keith , 57, of Lexington passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. A Lexington native, he was born on Nov. 20, 1961, the son of Harlan Keith Lenox and Frances Knight Lenox. Steven was preceded in death by his wife Marcie Dunn Lenox and sister Cynthia Lenox Bailey. He was a member of Southland Christian Church. Steven was a graduate of Lafayette High School and the University of Kentucky with a bachelor's degree in finance. He was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity and served as the head of the fraternity house corporation after graduation. After obtaining his degree Steven became the principal owner and operator of Ace Rental. After selling the company to United Rental he developed and managed Lenco Excavation and Encore Enterprises. In addition, he obtained his real estate license. Steven was an avid boater and spent many years on Lake Cumberland with his family and friends. In his passing, we are able to look back on his life and view it as one of exceptional success. He will be remembered for his kind and generous heart with a love of animals and people. In addition to Steven's parents he is survived by his son John Lenox of Lexington, KY; sister Carolyn (Doug) Lowe of Flatwoods, KY; one niece Victoria Lowe and one nephew Parker Lowe; Cindy Juett of Winchester, KY and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral services will take place at Milward-Southland at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, by Rev. Brewster McLeod. Burial will follow at the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will also be held at Milward-Southland from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Flowers will be accepted, or contributions may be made in Steven's memory to the . www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary