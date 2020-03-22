|
HUFF Steven Michael, 33, husband to April Filiatreau Huff and father to Claire Elizabeth Huff, went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Steven was born April 25, 1986 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of David and Glenda Shelton Huff of Lexington, KY. Steven was an insurance broker with Assured Partners in Lexington. He is also survived by his brother, Jonathan (Erin), and nephew and nieces, Ethan, Arabella, and Maile Huff. A private family service will be held at 2:30 pm Tues., March 24, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Services will be led by Rev. J.K. Pierce and Rev. Daniel Ausbun. Entombment will follow in Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Leukemia & Lymphoma, Kentucky & Southern Indiana Chapter, 301 E. Main Street, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40202. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 22, 2020