Steven Steel Henson, 59, husband of Belinda Duncan Henson, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on March 24, 1960 in Boyle County, Kentucky to the late Bobby Steel Henson and Glenna May Randolph Kissinger. Steven was employed by Harbor Freight in Nicholasville, Kentucky and an Army Veteran serving in Desert Storm and attended Bowen Road Church. In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Loxie Sweet, four stepchildren, Jessica (Tony) Gardner, Nathan (Jessica) Brock, Ian (Kelsey) Wells and Joseph (Maggie Conterias) Wells, and two grandchildren, ,and numerous step grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Maples. Services will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Riley officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00AM until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Family will serve as bearers. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 1, 2019