PUCKETT Steven Todd, 51, husband of Rebecca Puckett, passed away on Mar. 1, 2020. He was born in Frankfort, KY on May 7, 1968. Todd worked with the Commonwealth of Kentucky in IT for almost 20 years. In addition to his love of technology, he enjoyed collecting typewriters, journaling, listening to all kinds of music, riding Harleys, and camping with his family. In addition to his wife, Rebecca, of 27 years he leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Maggie and Caroline Puckett; his parents, Robert (Judy) Puckett and Dale (Peter) Hofmeister; his brother, Roddy Puckett; and his cousin, Jeff (Drue) Quire. A Celebration of Todd's Life will be held on Thurs., Mar. 5, 2020, 5-8 PM, Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations in Todd's memory may be made to the Woodford Humane Society. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 3, 2020
