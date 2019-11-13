|
|
HYMER Steven Wayne, age 62, husband of 31 years to Lynn Despard Hymer passed away Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. Steve was born July 15th, 1957 in Berea, Kentucky to Wayne O. Hymer and the late Maureen Begley Hymer. He was a graduate of Berea Community High School class of 1975 and received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Eastern Kentucky University. He was a lifetime member of the PGA and was player of the year in 1996 for the Kentucky section, Steve was instrumental in the development of Andover Golf and Country Club in Lexington and had in the past managed the Bull in Richmond and the Berea Country Club. He also taught school in Lake City, Florida early in his career. Steve was an avid pianist and was a member of the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Berea. Steve is survived by his Wife, Lynn Despard Hymer of Richmond, KY his father, Wayne O. Hymer, his sister, Vicki Lynn Hymer Simmons, nephew, Jay Simmons and his wife Summer, niece Cristi Simmons all of Berea, KY. Three great nieces, Avery and Saylor Simmons and Meghan Smith and one great nephew Reece Smith along with a host of cousins and friends also survive. Services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First Christian Church with Pastors Mark and Lisa Caldwell-Reiss officiating. Inurnment will follow at later date in the Berea Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until the service. Memorial contributions suggested to the Compassionate Care Center, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond, KY or to First Christian Church, 206 Chestnut Street, Berea, KY 40403. Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 13, 2019