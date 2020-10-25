1/2
Steven Wayne Richie
RICHIE Steven Wayne, 64, son of Faye Ford Ware Richie and the late Joseph Harley Richie passed away unexpectedly at home on October 21, 2020. A native of Lexington, he was born on November 2, 1955 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Steve was a graduate of Lafayette High School; had been employed by Ralston Purina where he received the Peddlers Award; had worked for the Toronto Blue Jays Major League Baseball Team and had actually umpired an MLB game. Along with his mother, Steve is survived by his loving and devoted partner, Donna Fogle; son, Steven (Amanda) Richie; daughter, Stephanie (Wayne) Hoffman; brother, Gary (Susan) Richie; sister, Sherry Richie (Jim) Longo; four grandchildren, Alison and Aria Richie and Jovanna and Jagger Hoffman. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and a loyal companion, his dog, Buddy. Services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Road, with burial following in the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Monday at the funeral home.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
OCT
27
Service
11:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
