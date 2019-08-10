|
|
age 58, died Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born in Cynthiana, KY on November 17, 1960 to the late Wayne Stewart Sr. and Betty Jean McCauley Stewart. He is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Lois Kearns Stewart; his daughter, Mary Stewart; two sisters, Jeanne Moberly, Susan Copes; two nieces, Andrea (Eddie) Fizette, Kayle (Garrett) Johnston; four nephews, Arch (Tracy) Moberly, Craig (Cindy Hammond) Moberly, Tommy Copes, Perry Kearns, a father-in-law, Gene (JoEllen) Kearns; and a brother-in-law, Mark (Linnie) Kearns. A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, August 13th at 11:00 AM at Cynthiana Christian Church with Dr. Larry Bishop and Dr. Tim Teater officiating. Visitation will be Monday, August 12th from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Ware Funeral Home. There will be a second visitation at Cynthiana Christian Church Tuesday, from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery Graveside. Pallbearers will be Arch Moberly, Craig Moberly, Tommy Copes, Perry Kearns, Eddie Fizette, Garrett Johnston. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cynthiana Christian Church Building Fund, 202 N Main St, Cynthiana, KY 41031. View and sign the guest book www.warefuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 10, 2019