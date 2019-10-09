Home

Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
1927 - 2019
Mayme W. Stinnett, 92, widow of Arnold Stinnett, of Greenwood Drive, Nicholasville died Monday, October 7, 2019 at Baptist Health in Lexington. She was born in Jessamine County on September 12, 1927 to the late John Wesley Sherrow and Laura Sunbeam Preston Sherrow Peel. She was retired from Barrett Midway where she worked as a quality inspector. She was a member of the Nicholasville Baptist Church. She is survived by two sons, Roy Wesley Stinnett and Stanley C. (Diane) Stinnett, five grandchildren, Barbara Glass, Jill Stinnett, John Stinnett, Logan Stinnett and Alicia Stinnett, seven great grandchildren, Cody Stinnett, Cierra Becknell, Lilly Glass, Russell Glass, Blake Hager, Isaac Burton and Rylan Stinnett. Services will be 10:00 AM Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Jay Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-9:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 9, 2019
