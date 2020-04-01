|
Sue Ann Tipton Wiggs, 86, of Wilmore passed on to her heavenly home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born in Woodford County on August 20, 1933 to the late Arthur Tipton and Josie McGohon Tipton. Survivors include her three children, Connie Wiggs Grimes (Donald), Thomas L. Wiggs, and Georgianne Stinnett (Mickey), six grandchildren, Crystal Grimes Harvey, Kimberly Grimes Stewart (Mark), Stephanie Johns Smith (Marcus), Tommie Michelle Wiggs Laubenheimer, Jennifer Wiggs, and Stephen Bradley Cobb, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty three (63) years, George L. Wiggs, sister, Ethel Tipton Wiggs and grandson, Michael Ray Grimes. She was a lifetime member of Mt. Freedom Baptist Church and a forty (40) year employee of Tococo Sewing Factory, formerly Barrett Midway. She enjoyed fellowshipping with her church family, camping with friends, collecting antiques, cooking and hosting her family and friends in her home. A Private service will be held at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Nathan Elliott officiating. Burial will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Brad Cobb, Cordell Stewart, Mason Harvey, Eric Estes, Mark Stewart and Mickey Stinnett. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Bluegrass. Betts and West Funeral Home will be live-streaming the funeral service on their Facebook page at 1:00PM, Friday. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 1, 2020