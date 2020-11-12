1/
Sue Carol Irvin
1946 - 2020
Sue Carol Irvin
December 27, 1946 - November 11, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Sue Carol Irvin, 73, died Wednesday Nov.11, 2020.Born in Cynthiana KY on Dec. 27, 1946, she was the daughter of the late James and Sue Morgan Irvin. Sue was a retired service manager for Kinkos and attended Bryan Station Baptist Church. Survivors include three children, Brian (Angie) Bryant, Donna Hill and Robin (Carey) Stringfield; three grandchildren; two great-granddaughters and her brother Jamie Irvin. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Patton and a brother, Terry Irvin. Services will be conducted at 11am Fri. at Kerr Bros.-Main St. Burial will follow in the Winchester Cemetery. Visitation will be 10am Fri.



Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
NOV
13
Service
11:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
NOV
13
Burial
Winchester Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
