Sue Carol IrvinDecember 27, 1946 - November 11, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - Sue Carol Irvin, 73, died Wednesday Nov.11, 2020.Born in Cynthiana KY on Dec. 27, 1946, she was the daughter of the late James and Sue Morgan Irvin. Sue was a retired service manager for Kinkos and attended Bryan Station Baptist Church. Survivors include three children, Brian (Angie) Bryant, Donna Hill and Robin (Carey) Stringfield; three grandchildren; two great-granddaughters and her brother Jamie Irvin. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Patton and a brother, Terry Irvin. Services will be conducted at 11am Fri. at Kerr Bros.-Main St. Burial will follow in the Winchester Cemetery. Visitation will be 10am Fri.