MITCHELL Sue Frances Mitchell, 85, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. Sue was born in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Howard Curtis and Pauline (Phelps) Sudduth on February 16, 1934. In the absence of her father, Sue was raised by her late step-father, Walter Scott Sudduth and mother. Though Sue was a mother of seven children, she was "mom" to everyone. Sue is survived by her children, Joseph G. (Nancy) Mitchell III, John Scott Mitchell, Rebecca Lynn (Jackie) Weber, Susan Elaine (James) Cecil, Melissa (Chuck) Daugherty, Jane Elizabeth Mitchell (Stacy Stevens) and Katherine (Randy) Prather. Lovingly known as "Mama Sue", she is also survived by her grandchildren, B.J., Jason, Chris, Eric (Jerimy), Michael, Nathan, Paul, Sam, Lauren, Daniel, Meghan, Rachel, Chas, Mandy, Branden, and Sarah, as well as five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph G. Mitchell, Jr. and infant son, Michael Joseph Mitchell. Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Mary, Queen of the Holy Rosary, located at 601 Hill N Dale Drive, Lexington with funeral mass to follow at 11:00 am. Interment in Calvary Cemetery will commence after mass. In honor of her legacy, the family would like memorial donations directed to Hospice Bluegrass Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504 or the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 3, 2020