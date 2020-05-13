RICE Sue Reynolds, passed away on May 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Hassell and Kathryn Reynolds. Sue is survived by her loving husband, C. Fred Rice and her children, Linda Rice, Cindy Rice Grissom (Greg) and Jerry Rice; grandchildren Sarah and Justin Grissom, Sada and Simon Rice; sisters Rita Satterly, Jolene Scott (Bill); brother Jay Reynolds (Alice) and other dear family members. She has had excellent care and the family wishes to thank her caregivers. A special thanks goes to Ivanka Pala who has been her close friend and right hand for running the household for over 20 years. Sue was born August 19, 1936 and raised in the historic "H. P. Bottom House" on their family farm in Perryville, Kentucky. She graduated from Campbellsville College in 1956, then taught grade school students in Perryville and attended summer school at Eastern Kentucky University for two years before deciding to attend EKU full time to obtain her B.S. in Elementary Education and her Masters degree in Guidance and Counseling. Sue and Fred have been best friends since that beautiful summer day when they met on Boonesborough Beach while students at Eastern Kentucky University. She and Fred married on August 13, 1958 while still in college. After graduation, in their early years of marriage, they both taught school, first in Boyle County and then in Henry County. Fred also coached basketball and Sue enthusiastically attended every game. Their passion for basketball continued throughout their lives. Sue loved her students and enjoyed teaching but retired in the early 60's to raise their three children, support Fred's growing insurance career and have the freedom to travel with him on their many business and pleasure trips. Sue loved to travel with her husband, her children and later her grandchildren. They had great times at conferences (which always seemed to be held in beautiful resorts). She was always an active participant at the social events and group dinners and enjoyed making friends from all parts of the country (and sometimes stealing their wine glass at dinner if hers was empty!) Sue had a great passion for music and especially loved live performances, whether it was watching a grandchild singing or playing the piano, attending a rock concert or recently her Hospice pastor playing the guitar and singing hymns. Sue loved attending shows and plays (her grandkids' performances, Actors Theatre and Broadway Series) attending sporting events (including little league, high school and college). She especially loved attending University of Louisville (and University of Kentucky) college football and basketball events and went to most every game she could. Even during her last stages of life, she did not want to miss a ballgame! Sue enjoyed playing tennis and made friends of all ages (she was more of a social player than a competitive player). She loved to shop (adored a good bargain!) and collected interesting and artistic clothing, accessories and jewelry. She and Fred loved eating out and supported local restaurants but would gladly drive miles for a good meal (or piece of pie). Sue and Fred live in Naples, FL (and have homes in Louisville, KY and St. Thomas, USVI) where she enjoyed spending time outdoors, hanging out by the pool, boating, walking on the beach and watching sunsets. Sue is a member of the First Baptist Church (Naples, FL), Broadway Baptist Church (Louisville, KY), Quail West Country Club and Louisville Women's Club. She formerly belonged to Quail Creek Country Club, Naples Yacht Club, St. Thomas Yacht Club and Hunting Creek Country Club. She was adored by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. There will be a private service due to the current pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus or Fund for the Arts.



