She was a daughter of the late George Edward Jesse Hulett and Iva Pearl (Vanetta) Hulett. Her Children are Karen Hulett, Jonathan Southwell, Pleys Hulett, Heather Billings, and the late Bradley Hulett.She also leaves Grandchildren, Makayla Hanley, Kote Hulett, Kyle Hulett, Katie Hulett, Tristan Hart, Anthony Brown, Mckenzie Huff, Jason Billings and Jordan Billings; Three Great Grandchildren and Brothers and Sisters, James Hulett, Ricky Hulett, Della Gaines, Theresa Workman, Hazel Lambert, Phyllis Hulett. Sisters Rebecca Rankin and Betty Garrett preceded her in passing. Private Entombment at Lexington Mausoleum.



