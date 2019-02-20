|
THOMAS Sue W., 75, of Lexington, died Friday, February 15th at Baptist Health. Born April 18, 1943 to the late Elmo "Jack" and Mayme Williams Walker, she worked for Fayette County Schools, a life long member of Trinity Baptist Church and Russell Cave Baptist Church. Survivors include two sons, David B. (Karen) Thomas of Winchester, Kenneth W. (Rhonda) Thomas of Paris; and a sister, Patsy Mitchell; and five grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edgar Thomas, and a son, Timothy Charles Thomas. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Kerr Brothers Main Street with visitation from 11am 2 pm Thursday. In Lieu of flowers family requests contributions be made to the Music Program First Baptist Church, 32 East Lexington Avenue, Winchester, KY 40391 or Fairytails Pet Adoption Program.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019