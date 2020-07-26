1/
Sue Walters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Carolyn Ball Walters, 82, wife of 62 years to Manuel Leander Walters died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born April 21, 1938 in Hebbardsville, Kentucky to the late Marjory Bryant Ball and the late James Chester (Lelia) Ball. Sue and Manuel met in Washington, DC when he was in the Army, stationed at Arlington, Virginia and she was working for the Pentagon. They married six weeks later. She was retired from the Jessamine County School System as a school bus monitor. She is survived by her loving children, Manuel (Betsy) Walters Jr., Mark (Teresa) Walters, Denise (Steve) Adams, Connie Wayne Walters, Kimberly (Dempsey) Gross and Lelia (Tag) Huffman, 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, and brother, Jim Ball. She was preceded in death by sister, Jean Russell and brother, Don Ball. Funeral services will be 12:00 PM, Tuesday, July 28,2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Bearers will be her grandsons, Michael Walters, Daniel Walters, Joseph Walters, Mark Leander Walters, John Brandon Otter, Joshua Walters, Stevie Walters, Dempsey Gross, Jr., Robert Huffman, and Justin Huffman. Burial to follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-9:00 PM, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. The family requests that all who attend please wear a mask. Online guestbook at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved