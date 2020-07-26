Sue Walters

Sue Carolyn Ball Walters, 82, wife of 62 years to Manuel Leander Walters died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born April 21, 1938 in Hebbardsville, Kentucky to the late Marjory Bryant Ball and the late James Chester (Lelia) Ball. Sue and Manuel met in Washington, DC when he was in the Army, stationed at Arlington, Virginia and she was working for the Pentagon. They married six weeks later. She was retired from the Jessamine County School System as a school bus monitor. She is survived by her loving children, Manuel (Betsy) Walters Jr., Mark (Teresa) Walters, Denise (Steve) Adams, Connie Wayne Walters, Kimberly (Dempsey) Gross and Lelia (Tag) Huffman, 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, and brother, Jim Ball. She was preceded in death by sister, Jean Russell and brother, Don Ball. Funeral services will be 12:00 PM, Tuesday, July 28,2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Bearers will be her grandsons, Michael Walters, Daniel Walters, Joseph Walters, Mark Leander Walters, John Brandon Otter, Joshua Walters, Stevie Walters, Dempsey Gross, Jr., Robert Huffman, and Justin Huffman. Burial to follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-9:00 PM, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. The family requests that all who attend please wear a mask. Online guestbook at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com
