1/1
Sue Williams Grose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
89 of St Mary’s, GA died August 29, 2020. After her cancer diagnosis, she continued to inspire her loved ones with her unwavering positive attitude. She lived out her final days with joy and laughter and made the world a brighter, better place. Sue was born in Clarksburg, WV on June 8, 1931 to Tress Gaines Holden and John Byrd Holden and lived most of her life in Charleston, WV. Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. Throughout her life her most cherished times were family gatherings and entertaining friends. She loved vacationing in Aruba and taking cruises with her husband Bob. Her husband W. G. “Bud” Williams, sister Nancy Roberts and brother John Holden, Jr. preceded her in death. Sue is survived by her husband Robert Grose of St. Mary’s, GA, her daughter Sandy (Richard) Suffoletta of Georgetown, KY and son Bill (Jennifer)Williams of Dana Point, CA, as well as “Nanny’s" grandchildren, Terri (Aaron) Cook of Lexington, KY, Richard (Caris) Suffoletta of Lexington, KY, and Brittany (Mike) Seldon of Ladera Ranch, CA. Her prized possessions were her great grandchildren Grace and William Cook, Vito, Cora, Adelaide, and Hazel Suffoletta, Heidi Broderick and Hunter Seldon. Also surviving are several special nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to caregivers Sonya, Dee and others from BrightStar Care who were so good with her over her last months. There will be a small private family service in the coming weeks. Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved