Summer Mullins, 32, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home. Summer was born August 5, 1987 in Columbus, OH to Denease Mullins. Summer is survived by her mother Denease Mullins; her daughter Wynter Simmons; siblings Kenny Snelson and Adrionna Mills; her longtime friend and father of her daughter Kyle Simmons; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery in Kenova, WV. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from noon until time of service. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Young Funeral Home. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Miss Mullins and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 3, 2019