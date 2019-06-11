Resources More Obituaries for Sumner Lavenia Adoline Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sumner Lavenia Adoline

Obituary Flowers SUMNER, Lavenia Adoline Lavenia Adoline Gentry Sumner, 95 of Smiths Grove, died Saturday, June 8, 2019 She was born November 18, 1923, in Edmonson County, Kentucky, to the late Harry and Nell Gentry. She is preceded in death by four sisters; Viola France (Ken), Dallas Duvall (Marvin), Jeanette Brown (Doug), and Nell Gentry. Ad is survived by her husband of 67 years, Alvis L. (Al) Sumner; two sons, Alan G. Sumner (Patti) and L. Riley Sumner (Liesa); five grandchildren, Chuck Sumner, Katy Doyle (Chris), Jacob Sumner, Alison Raymer (Josh), and Thomas Sumner; nine great grandchildren, and a brother, Harry A. Gentry (Becky), Raleigh, North Carolina. Ad was a 1941 graduate of Brownsville High School. She joined the war effort as a cockpit electrician for Curtis-Wright; then worked for Reynolds Aluminum and Standard Oil, Louisville, Kentucky. She met Al while working at Standard Oil, and they married December 29, 1951. Ad was a charter member of North View Baptist Church, Lexington, Kentucky, and a current member of Oakland Baptist Church, Oakland, Kentucky. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Adoline's memory may be made to Oakland Baptist Church, Oakland, Kentucky Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 11, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries