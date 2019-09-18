|
Susan Cornelia Stephens, 55, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Sadieville, Kentucky. She was born on January 21, 1964 in Cynthiana, Kentucky to the late William Howard "Willie" and Frances Duncan Stephens. Susan was a member of Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church and a graduate of Scott County High School. Susan was a former U.S. Post Office employee and also a caregiver. She was an avid sports fan, loved her cats and loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. Susan is survived by her daughter Alexis Houston of Georgetown, Kentucky, grandchild, Matais Wray, a number of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother, Gene Stephens (Mary Hughes) of Georgetown, Kentucky, sister, Anne (Mike) Northcutt of Sadieville, Kentucky, and sister-in-law, Lana Stephens of Georgetown, Kentucky. Susan was preceded in death by her brother, Teddy Stephens. Visitation will be Thursday, 11am - 1pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with service following at 1pm with Rev. Randy Gregory officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, M.G. Northcutt, Earl Mastin, Todd Stephens, Matthew Stephens, Michael McKinney, and Alex Wray. Honorary pallbearers will be Titan Mastin, Hunter Butcher, Trapper Butcher, David Fightmaster, Hubert Caudill, Barry Hibbard, and Jeff Conrad. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 18, 2019