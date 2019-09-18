|
83, Corbin, passed away Wed., Sept. 11, 2019. Born in Russellville, KY, she was daughter of the late Paul & Maude Simmons DeVasier. She was a member of Corbin Presbyterian Church and their former organist & choir director. She had been her husband Dr. Sam Martin's dental assistant. She is survived by her husband of 64 yrs., Dr. Sam Martin; children Bob Martin, George Martin (Louise), & Ruth Martin; 9 grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service, 3pm Sun., Sept. 22, 2019, Corbin Presbyterian Church. Pastor Lisa Eye officiating. Visitation 1-3 Sun. at Church. Donations suggested to Midway College in her memory. www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 18, 2019