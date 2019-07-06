|
Susan Elaine Vance, wife to John A. Vance, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on January 25, 1960 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late John Alford and Jeanetta Ellen Jones Norman. Susan was a member of Northside Christian Church, and attended Berea Christian Church. She was a 1978 graduate of Scott County High School, enjoyed working with flowers, and took great pride in growing and caring for her flowers and plants. Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Robert Keith Welch, Michael Allen (Whitney) Welch, Joshua Vance, Justin Vance, and Jessica Bacon; 11 grandchildren; brother John Allen (Rita) Norman, and sister, Barbara Ellen Norman Moore, both of Georgetown, Kentucky. A memorial service will be at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 6, 2019