88, widow of John Andrew Winans, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born in Frankfort on June 12, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Dorothy LeCompte Hancock. A graduate of Good Shepherd High School, she went on to receive her Bachelors degree from Nazareth College in Louisville and her Masters degree from the University of Kentucky. Sue Belle spent several years as a teacher in Franklin County, and implemented the special education program in the Franklin County school system. She was a lifelong member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Sue Belle is survived by a daughter, Karen Hellard (Flip); three sons, David Winans (Andrea) Jimmy Winans (Judy), and Nelson Winans; two sisters, Liza West and Dottie Crocker; two brothers, C.M. “Hank” Hancock and Pat Hancock; a daughter-in-law, Carla Winans; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jeanne Elkin; a son, Hart Winans; and three brothers, Hart Hancock, George Hancock, and Mike Hancock. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. Friday. Visitation will be at Rogers Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday with a prayer vigil at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice). An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 18, 2019