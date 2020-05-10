Susan C. Bender Hayes, wife of Skip Hayes, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the hospital with her loving husband by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. Susan was born in Bronxville, New York, and was the daughter of the late Mary Jane and William Donald Bender. Susan was a graduate of Henry Clay High School in Lexington, Kentucky and completed her preparation for her vocation at Fugazzi College of Business. She obtained a position as office manager at the practice of Lexington physician, Dr. Simmons until he moved. Susan continued to work in the medical field in Frankfort until she retired to become a full-time homemaker – making their Frankfort, Kentucky home a warm, fun home for her and her husband to enjoy. Susan and Skip visited many beach destinations in the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, and the U.S. Her favorite beach stays were at a beach front house in Gulf Shores, Alabama Susan loved picking out and sending the perfect greeting cards for all family occasions, of which she never forgot. “Aunt Suzie” enjoyed keeping up with her sister’s and brother-in-law’s children and their activities. She was a true animal lover, especially when it came to Katie (her loving dog) and Bandit (her sweet kitty}. Susan is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Skip Hayes; her loving sister, Missy Hitt (Dr. Owen Hitt); her niece and nephews, Kelly Gant (Lenny), Michael Hitt, David Hitt (Amy), and Kirk Hitt (Sarah); and her special forever friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grand-nephew, Charles Whitaker Gant and her “children,” Katie (a loving border collie dog) and Bandit (a sweet black and white kitty). The family will hold private services in remembrance of Susan at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 10, 2020.