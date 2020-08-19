1/
Susan Mary Rizzo
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RIZZO Susan Mary (nee Davidson), Thursday, August 13, 2020 at age 77. Beloved wife of the late Vincent J. Rizzo. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of M. Joseph Rizzo (Blythe Owens), Joanne M. Kelly (Brian), Anthony C. Rizzo (Brigid), Catherine R. Kelso (Aliko Foster), and the late Mark A. Rizzo (Jamie Breeding). Loving grandmother of Michael & Taylor Rizzo; Diana, Nichole & Nolan Kelly; Alexander Rizzo; and Leo, Seamus & Gavin Rizzo. Dearest sister of Carol D. Mitchell, Diana D. Pierce (Stephen), and the late Gary A. Davidson (Nancy). Dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 7701 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie MO 63368. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Newborns in Need (www.newbornsinneed.org) are preferred.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person; Susan Rizzo. We will miss you.
Dave & Linda Berkow
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved