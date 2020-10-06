Susan “Suzie” Maxine Cuzick Mastin, wife of Billy Wayne Mastin died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home on Kevin Drive in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born in Jessamine County, Kentucky on April 18, 1958 to the late Robert Lee Jefferson Cuzick and Nettie Irene Lay Cuzick. Suzie was a member of Apostolic Holiness Fellowship Church, retired from Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Kentucky, and a retired Kentucky Colonel. In addition to her husband she is survived by children, Tammy Irene Cuzick, James Wesley Hurt, Billy Mastin, Jr., and Sabrina (Joseph) Martin, brothers, Stevie Cuzick, Ricky Cuzick, Tommy Cuzick, and sister, Hallie LaCour. She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Hurt, siblings, Bobby Cuzick, Brenda Phipps, Wendy Deaton, and Ola Murphy. Services will be 1:00PM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney Murphy officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM, Thursday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as bearers. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.