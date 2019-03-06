|
MCLEAN Susan Palmer, passed away on Mar. 4, 2019. Born in Lexington, Dec. 11, 1968, daughter of the late Allen Palmer McLean and Ms. Mary Farmer. She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Dean Wooten and survived by her son, Keegan McLean Wooten, devoted friends Larry Profitt and Sarah Haydon, and her dearest cousin Lori Brown (Russell). Susan loved animals, especially her two canine companions Rufus and Haus. Visitation will begin on Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM, Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd., followed by the service at 2:00 PM. Burial will be at The Lexington Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Lexington Humane Society. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 6, 2019