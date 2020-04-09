|
|
|
Susie Cobb Parsons, 90, Beloved Mom and known to all as “Mama Sue”, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 30, 1929 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Susie was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church. Survivors include a son, James W. (Masumi) Cobb, four daughters, Patricia A. Cobb, Carol M. (Mike) Estepp, Kathy L. (Larry) Milligan, Sharon L. (Mike) Whitley, eleven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela S. Cobb, a grandson, Michael E. Estepp and a great-grandson, Austin G. McElroy. Her most priceless accomplishments were her faith, her family and her friends. Private services will be Monday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Deacon Frank Keller officiating. Interment will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens next to her daughter, Pam. A Drive-Thru visitation will be 1-5:00PM, Monday, April 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 9, 2020