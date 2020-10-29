Susie Vickers

Susie Mae Foley Vickers, 74, widow of Robert J. Vickers, Sr., passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born July 15, 1946 in Versailles, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late John and Annie Hansel Foley. Susie was a graduate of the Kentucky School For The Deaf in Danville, Kentucky and dedicated her life to loving and caring for her entire family. In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by her sister, Rachel Ann Wise. Susie will be forever loved and missed by her children, Lizsa Vickers Graul, Versailles, Connie (Brian) Cramer, Lawrenceburg, Mary (Matthew) Sims, Versailles, Robert Vickers, Jr., Versailles, Dale (Melanie) Vickers, Versailles, brother, Raymond "PD" Foley, nine grandchildren, Ashli Graul, Leslie Graul, James Clinton Tinsley, Shelby Sims, Zachery Childers, Zabez Saylor, Dylan Saylor, Given Robbins, Chandler Grider, and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Those attending must wear facial coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. Private Funeral Services will be held with burial at Rose Crest Cemetery. Service as pallbearers will be Matthew Sims, Robbie Vickers, Dale Vickers, Clint Tinsley, Brian Cramer, and Chris Grider. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Susie's tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com