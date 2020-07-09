Susie Whitson

WHITSON Susie Beatrice Hisel, 93, widow of Dewey Whitson, Sr., to whom she was married 67 years, died Sun., July 5, 2020 at her residence. Born Sept. 5, 1926 in Jessamine County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Philip S. and Jennie W. Biddle Hisel. Mrs. Whitson loved her family, and was known for her cooking, especially her biscuits. She was a fan of watching her grandchildren's ballgames. Survivors include a son, Goble Dewey (Linda) Whitson, Jr., Falmouth, KY; daughters, Helen (Ronnie) McClain, Lexington, KY and Kim (Scott) Poulin, Nicholasville, KY; six grandchildren, Samantha Stone, Dylan Poulin, Lori Womack, Amy Ward, Scott Whitson, Debbie Taggart; nine great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; and one brother,Tom Hisel, Bryon, GA. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and two sisters; and one great grandchild, Dalton Womack. Funeral services will be held 12:30 pm Mon., July 13, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Preacher Jason Anderson. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10:30 am Mon. until the service time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store