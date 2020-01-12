|
74 widow of Barr Rose died Thursday January 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ather Sylvan and Mary Elizabeth Bruce. She was proceeded in death by sisters: Mary Ellen Davis, Myrtle Jo Burgin, Margaret Ann Harrison , and Brothers Ather Bruce, Gary Bruce and Wayne Bruce. She is survived by Daughter April Rose(Marty) Prather and grandson Lane Prather, one sister Barbara (Chuck) Cropper, and several nieces, nephews and cousins, and sister in law Norma Bruce. Visitation will be 11-1 and the funeral will follow at Christ Centered Church 2275 Eastland Pk. Lexington, KY. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 12, 2020