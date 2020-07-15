Sylvia Burton House, widow of Alvin Ray House, Jr. died Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home on Bethel Road. She was born in Jessamine County, Kentucky on December 28, 1930 to the late Homer N. Burton and Christine Burton. Sylvia retired from the General Telephone Company after many years of service. She is survived by two children, Christie H. Guy, and Donald Ray (Jenny) House, grandchildren, Chrystal Rene Ivy, Stacey Ann Dailey, Jessica Nicole Peel, and Robert Christopher Guy and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Kenneth Burton, Dorothy Reed, Richard Burton, June Steele, Brenda Meyer, Ruth Jewell Slone, Samuel Burton, and Mark Burton. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Nulan Burton and Harold Burton. Bearers will be Robert Christopher Guy, Daniel Peel, Wallace Burton, William Reed, Woodrow Friend, Jr., Wendell Holmes House, Jimmy Steele, and Seth Sloane. Honorary bearers will be Penny Lastinger, Sue Ann Allen, Elizabeth Burton, Carol Foster, Jenny Lyons, Jo Ann Greer, June Steele, and Ruth Burton Slone. Visitation will be 5-8:00 PM, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 12:00 PM, Friday, July 17, 2020 at & West Funeral Home with Sue Ann Allen officiating. Burial to follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Online guestbook at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com
