HORNSBY Sylvia Perkins, 95, wife of 62 years to Frank C. Hornsby, died June 5, 2020 at The Willows at Hamburg in Lexington, KY. Born July 7, 1924 in Estill County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Stephen E. and Bennie C. Perkins. Mrs. Hornsby was self-employed in childcare and was a longtime member of the Lafayette Church of the Nazarene. Survivors other than her husband include four children: Lacey (Ronald) Nichols, Versailles, KY, Cheryl Gee and Christine (Tim) Mullins, both of Lexington, KY, and Brad (Christi) Hornsby, Wilmore, KY ; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Wayne Wafford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings. Funeral services will be held 5:00 PM Sunday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Rev. David Dorn. Private burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-5 PM Sunday. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lafayette Church of the Nazarene, 264 Lafayette Parkway, Lexington, KY 40503.



