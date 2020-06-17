Tabatha Ann Fugate Menees, 34, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born in Middleton, Ohio on October 20, 1985 to Douglas and JoAnn Shanks Fugate. She is survived by boyfriend, Nathan Catron of Stamping Ground, Kentucky, children, Avery Isabella Fugate, Emily Marie Fugate, Hannah Marie Fugate, and Jacob Fugate; brother, Douglas Fugate, Jr. of Louisville, Kentucky, sisters, Samantha Fugate of Middleton, Ohio and Ashlee Fugate of Georgetown, Kentucky. Memorial visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 1:00pm - 2:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 33% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 17, 2020.