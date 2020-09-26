Taelynn Howard

Miss Taelynn Adair Howard, beloved daughter of Dustee Rauch Owens and Dustin Howard, entered in to heaven on September 23, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings Bryson Fletcher, Berklee Owens, and Lexi Howard; grandparents Carol Rauch and Bobby Howard; aunts and uncles Lee Ann Prince, Bobby Ray and Vanessa Howard, Kelly and Roy Hale, and Cody and Whitney Prince and their daughter Kinley Prince. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Michelle Howard. Funeral services are private. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Miss Howard and her family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store