Or Copy this URL to Share

73, of Clay City, KY passed away Aug. 31, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Sat., Sept. 12, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. in Stanton with visitation preceding at 11:00 A.M. Graveside services follow at 4:30 P.M. in Garvin Ridge Cemetery, Olive Hill.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store